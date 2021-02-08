Sunil Gavaskar Slams ICC On National Television For Mysterious 'hat-trick Rule' In Tests

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wears his heart on his sleeve. The legendary batsman is absolutely vocal about his views and never shies away from speaking his mind. Gavaskar has donned the commentator's hat for the India vs England 1st Test. Recently, while commentating during the game, Gavaskar slammed ICC over the hat-trick rule.

ALSO READ | James Anderson's wicket of Ishant Sharma remarkably has '11' written all over it

India vs England 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar blasts ICC's hattrick rule on air

Criticizing the hat-trick rule, Gavaskar said that when a bowler picks up the last two wickets of an innings and comes back to bowl in the next innings and grabs a wicket off the first ball, it is considered as a hat-trick. The Indian veteran bashed the rule when Ishant Sharma was on a hat-trick after he had dismissed Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer on two consecutive balls

Questioning the same, Gavaskar reckoned that if a batsman scores an unbeaten 78 in the first innings and comes back in the second innings and scores another 22 runs, it isn't considered a century. As a result, the ICC considering a hat-trick when a bowler picks three consecutive wickets across two innings, is a farce. According to Gavaskar, a hat-trick should be considered only if the bowler picks up consecutive wickets of three successive balls of an innings.

ALSO READ | Ishant Sharma betters Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh on averages; claims 300th Test wicket

There are 45 instances where bowlers have claimed hat-tricks in the purest format of the game. Remarkably, former Australian pacer Merv Hughes is the only player in the history of the game to have picked a hat-trick in three overs. Hughes created the record in 1988 in Perth when West Indies had toured Australia.

Hughes had Curtly Ambrose caught behind with the last ball of his 36th over. He subsequently removed Patrick Patterson with the 1st ball of his next over as West Indies' innings came to an end. In the second innings, Hughes dismissed Gordon Greenidge off his first ball by trapping him in front of the wicket, thus completing a hat-trick in the process.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin beats Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh for all-time Indian 'First' in Test cricket

India vs England live stream details

The India vs England 1st Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin sends Rory Burns back for golden duck on first ball of second innings: WATCH

SOURCE: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.