Sunil Gavaskar Snubs Virat Kohli, Names THIS Indian Captain As 'Most Glamorous' Ever

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has praised current skipper Virat Kohli. He congratulated Kohli after he guided the Indian team to series wins against England in all three forms of the game. Gavaskar recently attended the ML Jaisimha Foundation in Hyderabad. In his lecture, the cricketer-turned-commentator also named his “most glamorous” Indian captain of all time.

Sunil Gavaskar picks Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi over Virat Kohli as “most glamorous”

Even though Sunil Gavaskar praised Virat Kohli and co. by describing them as the “best Indian team ever”, he did not think of the current skipper as India’s “most glamorous” captain. Gavaskar was of the opinion that no Indian player has had the “charisma” of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He added that he has been watching Indian cricket since 1960 and even claimed that Pataudi was among his best friends earlier in his career.

Sunil Gavaskar said that Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, famously nicknamed as Tiger Pataudi, used to teach his teammates to go for the sliding stops while fielding on “bumpy playfields”. According to the cricketing legend, the late cricketer asked his teammates to do the same in order to avoid any injuries.

While Sunil Gavaskar may not think Virat Kohli is the most glamorous, the Indian captain’s playing style and seemingly luxurious life has smitten over a legion of his fans worldwide. The modern-day batting icon can often be seen sharing pictures where he is either flaunting his fitness levels or his stylish apparel accessories. Here is a look at some snippets from Virat Kohli’s daily life.

Virat Kohli is now slated to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On January 20, they retained 14 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and uncapped Indian cricketers like KS Bharat and Rajat Patidar. Here is a list of all RCB players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai and Finn Allen.

