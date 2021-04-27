Sunil Gavaskar Suggests New Opening Pair For KKR, Snubs Shubman Gill From Top 3

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has suggested a new opening pair for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they move ahead in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The legendary Indian batsman, while presenting on Star Sports, said the Eoin Morgan-led side should try West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine on top of the batting order again even if it takes moving Shubman Gill to some other position. Gavaskar believes that Narine can be lethal with the bat inside the powerplay and should open the batting for KKR alongside Rahul Tripathi, who has played as an opener for other franchises in the past.

Gavaskar, while speaking on Star Sports, said Nitish Rana has batted for Kolkata at number 3 before, where he has been very effective, adding "it should be either Shubman Gill or Rahul Tripathi opening the batting with Sunil Narine". Gavaskar added that with Shubman Gill failing to perform with the bat, Rahul Tripathi should be the ideal choice for opening the batting with Narine. Narine was KKR's first-choice opener for a couple of seasons before he was moved down the order after a streak of poor performances at the top.

Gavaskar's suggestion comes on the back of a series of poor performances by Shubman Gill in IPL 2021. Gill has played all six matches for KKR in the ongoing edition of the IPL, however, the right-handed batsman has managed to score just 89 runs at an average of 14.83. Gill was exceptional in the previous season, where he scored 440 runs for his team at an average of 33.84.

KKR vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a comfortable victory over KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) as the change in venue brought new fortunes for Morgan and his men. KKR won the match by 5 wickets and 20 balls to spare. After winning the toss in Ahmedabad, Morgan decided to bowl as he summoned KL Rahul and his men to take the crease first. Punjab lost early wickets in the form of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Deepak Hooda, who were bamboozled by KKR bowlers in three consecutive overs. Mayank Agarwal tried to anchor the inning but was dismissed by Sunil Narine for 31 off 34 balls.

Nicholas Pooran was looking good but was sent back to the pavilion by KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Chris Jordan scored some runs at the end as he smashed 30 off just 18 balls. However, with 123 on the board in 20 overs, Punjab Kings were out to defend an easily chasable total. The Kings scalped some early wickets as openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill were sent back with the first two overs of the inning. Sunil Narine, who was promoted up the order, also lost his wicket in the third over of the game. Rahul Tripathi and skipper Eoin Morgan forged an important partnership to take KKR close to the finish line. Tripathi scored 41 off 32 balls before he was dismissed by Hooda in the 11th over. Morgan took it upon himself and finished the game as he remained unbeaten at 40-ball 47.

(Image Credit: PTI/IPL)