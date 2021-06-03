Sunil Gavaskar Takes An Indirect Dig At His 'Contemporaries' Over Fondness Of T20 Format

Test cricket is always considered the purest form of cricket and the toughest format to compete considering that it is played for five days. ODI cricket is more like a 'Batsmen Den' as it is all about scoring runs keeping the run rate in check. The advent of T20I cricket brought a fresh lease of life to the sport with batsmen and bowlers both bringing out some new and innovative strategies to outdo each other. With the T20 format gaining momentum, few sections of the cricketing fraternity have criticised the format as Test cricket has slowly started losing relevance and also spoiled players' technique. However, legendary Indian test cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's point of view differs from the rest.

Sunil Gavaskar podcast interview: Sunil Gavaskar on T20 format

If you are wondering does Sunil Gavaskar like T20 cricket, then the former cricketer himself has admitted to being a fan of the T20 format as he likes both bowlers and batsmen playing a fearless brand of cricket keeping fans to the edge of their seats.

While speaking on The Analyst Inside podcast the former opening batsman listed few interesting aspects of the game which he thinks are the best. He said “I know a lot of people who played around my time, they’re not happy with the T20 format, but I actually love it. I love it for the simple reason that you know it’s a 3-hour game, and you get a result, and you get to see so much action. When somebody plays the switch hit and the reverse sweep, I’m out of my chair because I think those are fabulous and incredible shots, and it takes a lot of skill to be able to hit them for sixes,”

Sunil Gavaskar podcast interview also had the 71-year-old speaking about what made him love the format. He said, "When somebody plays the switch hit and the reverse sweep, I'm out of my chair because I think those are fabulous and incredible shots, and it takes a lot of skill to be able to hit them for sixes".

Sunil Gavaskar stats

The cricketer-turned commentator went on to play for India in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs. The right-hander scored 10,122 Test runs at an average of 51.12 and was the first cricketer to scale 10,000-plus runs in the format. In the ODI format, he has 3092 runs which include one century and 27 half-centuries. Sunil Gavaskar stats also includes a staggering 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries in Tests and he was the first person to score hundreds in each innings of a match on three occasions. He was also one of the members of the 1983 World Cup line-up, which India went on to win under the leadership of Kapil Dev.