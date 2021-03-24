Sunil Gavaskar Takes Subtle Dig At Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan And ICC In 1 Line; Here Is Why

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team defeated England by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series in Pune. Earlier, England won the toss and opted to field first. It took the visitors roughly four-and-a-half-hours to complete their quota of 50 overs as the hosts posted 317-5 on the board. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed England skipper Eoin Morgan, as well as his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli, for maintaining a slow over-rate throughout the ongoing England tour of India.

Sunil Gavaskar was one of the commentators during the India vs England 1st ODI in Pune. The cricketer-turned-commentator questioned the slower over-rates maintained by both sides during the series. Criticising captains Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan, Gavaskar also came down hard on the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their stance on the slow over-rate problems.

The legendary cricketer said that ICC imposing fines on bowling captains is not the solution to curb the problems of slower over rates. According to Sunil Gavaskar, the ICC has got to think more in terms of penalising teams in terms of runs or provide them with lesser overs to bat. Gavaskar added that the ICC can also opt for any other solution that may impact the outcome of the game.

India hammered 317-5 from their 50 overs on the back of half-centuries by Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya. The England openers provided a rollicking start to the tourists before the middle-order collapsed to the might of the Indian pacers. Eoin Morgan and co. were folded out for just 251 to hand India a 66-run win. Dhawan for his 98 was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’.

England’s tour of India will now continue with the second ODI. The match is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the series-decider on March 28. After the series, the players from both sides will join their respective franchises for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season.

Eoin Morgan injury

Eoin Morgan split the webbings on his right hand during England’s fielding against India. The visiting skipper underwent four stitches. Despite the injury, Morgan batted during England’s run-chase, scoring 22 from 30 balls before falling to Shardul Thakur.

