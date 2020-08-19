Sunil Gavaskar Wishes To Watch THIS MS Dhoni Moment Before Bidding Goodbye To The World

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket. The Ranchi-born player confirmed the same through an Instagram post in which he shared a four-minute video chronicling his journey with Indian cricket. During his playing days, MS Dhoni was an intimidating middle-order batsman, a smart wicketkeeper and a captain who led India to every possible ICC laurel. His retirement from the game leaves behind some huge shoes to be filled for the wicketkeeper-batsman’s slot in India’s limited-overs set-up.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

Sunil Gavaskar gets emotional on MS Dhoni retirement

Ex-Indian captain and 1983 World Cup alumnus Sunil Gavaskar recently interacted with India Today where he got emotional over hearing the MS Dhoni retirement news. The cricketer-turned-commentator revealed that he wants to witness a particularly special moment pertaining to the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman for one last time before saying “goodbye to this world”. MS Dhoni gave world cricket volumes of moments to cherish, some of which are forever etched in fans memory and in the cricketing folklore. The moment Sunil Gavaskar is referring to is the one where ‘Captain Cool’ ended India’s 28-year World Cup title drought at the iconic Wankhede stadium in 2011.

Sunil Gavaskar, who is aged 71, said that he wants to view the famous MS Dhoni World Cup 2011 six that sealed the final and the trophy for the ‘Men in Blue’. Interestingly, the former Indian opening batsman was on commentary duty in the final and is likely to have witnessed the moment of euphoria at the venue itself. According to Sunil Gavaskar, watching the MS Dhoni World Cup 2011 six before dying would be a “fantastic way” to go as he would “go with a smile” on his face.

During his interview with the publication, Sunil Gavaskar admitted to having revealed his dying wish to MS Dhoni as well. The commentator said that he told the same to Mahi back in 2011 itself, a few weeks after the World Cup. According to Sunil Gavaskar, the then Indian captain was modest upon hearing it and just smiled and didn’t say anything.

MS Dhoni stats in international cricket

The MS Dhoni stats in international cricket compose some staggering and record-breaking numbers. During his 15-year international journey, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman represented the national side in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. Across all formats, he racked up 17,266 runs. On the wicketkeeping front, he is currently the third most successful wicketkeeper of all time with 829 dismissals, only behind Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist.

