Sunil Narine Says THIS Indian Batter Troubled Him The Most In IPL; 'Always Found It Tough'

West Indies cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders superstar Sunil Narine is playing his 150th game for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, when they go against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match no. 30 of IPL 2022. Narine is completing 10-years with KKR and in a recent conversation with the franchise, the 33-year-old made many notable revelations. Meanwhile, on being asked to name a player who played Narine the best during all these years in IPL, Narine mentioned the legendary Indian batter Virender Sehwag.

“I will probably have to say Virender Sehwag. I always found it tough because he was a guy who always kept the game going no matter what situation the team was in, he kept batting the way he did,” said Narine, as mentioned by KKR. At the same time, Narine also shed thoughts on how he manages to prevent big-hitters from striking big. He said he always tries to keep it as simple as possible and focuses on bowling good balls.

“It’s basically if I bowl a bad ball and get hit for a six, obviously I have to bowl a better ball. If I bowl a good ball and the batter hits it for a six, I don’t try to read too much into it. I try to bowl, maybe, the same ball because batters don’t quite (play) the same shot consistently, they try something else. I try to keep it as simple as possible,” the off-spinner added.

A look at Sunil Narine's IPL stats for KKR

Narine was one of the four retentions made by KKR ahead of IPL 2022, alongside other players like Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and Varun Chakravarthy. He was retained for an amount of Rs 6.0 crore by KKR, which displays the trust on him by the franchise.

The allrounder has picked up the 2012 and 2014 IPL trophy with KKR, under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. Narine has picked up 147 wickets for KKR in 140 IPL matches so far, which also includes seven four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul. He has the best figure of 5/19 and has an economy rate of 6.67. At the same time, he has scored a total of 976 IPL runs at a strike rate of 162.13, showcasing his batting abilities.

In the 2022 season of IPL, Narine has grabbed four wickets so far with an impressive economy rate of 5.00.

