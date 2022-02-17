Sunil Narine Scripts History With 13-ball Fifty, Joins Veteran Indian Player In Elite List

West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine on Wednesday smashed the joint second-fastest half-century in T20 cricket. Narine scored 57 off 16 balls in the second qualifier of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Narine was playing for Comilla Victorians when he hit the joint second-fastest fifty in T20 cricket. Narine achieved the feat while playing against Chattogram Challengers at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

Narine hit his fifty off just 13 balls, becoming the joint second-fastest half-centurion in T20 cricket. Narine's amazing knock was made up of five boundaries and six maximums as he scored with an impressive strike rate of 356.25. Narine had come to bat for Comilla Victorians at the top of the order while chasing a target of 149 runs. Narine started his inning with a six and from there on, he never took the foot off the gas and hit nine more boundaries before being dismissed by Mrittunjoy Chowdhury in the sixth over.

Captain Imrul Kayes scored 22 runs off 24 balls before he was sent back to the pavilion by Benny Howell. Protea batter Faf du Plessis and England all-rounder Moeen Ali finished the chase for Comilla after Kayes' dismissal as they remained unbeaten and scored 30 runs each to help the Victorians reach the final. Comilla Victorians won the match by 7 wickets with 43 balls remaining. Narine was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding innings with the bat.

Earlier in the game, Chattogram Challengers had scored 148 runs courtesy of a 44-run knock by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Wicketkeeper Akbar Ali scored 33 runs off 20 balls before being dismissed by Abu Hider. Will Jacks and Zakir Hasan also contributed by scoring 16 and 20 runs, respectively.

Fastest half-centuries in T20 cricket

Sr. No. Name Match Score 1. Yuvraj Singh India vs England, 2007 50 off 12 balls 2. Chris Gayle Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, 2016 50 off 12 balls 3. Hazratullah Zazai Kabul Zwanan vs Balkh Legends, 2018 50 off 12 balls 4. Marcus Trescothick Somerset vs Hampshire, 2010 50 off 13 balls 5. Sunil Narine Comilla Victorians vs Chattogram Challengers, 2022 50 off 13 balls

Image: Twitter