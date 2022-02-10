Last Updated:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Unveil Its Jersey; Fans Ask 'cricket Jersey Or Firefighters' Uniform?'

Despite having some of the best overseas cricketers in its squad, SRH failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in the past several years.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, February 9, unveiled its new jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise turned to its official social media handles to share the first look of its new jersey. SRH launched the redesigned jersey days ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. The typical orange jersey saw some changes in the pattern of the design but the primary colours remained the same. 

Meanwhile, the fans flooded the comment section of the post with jokes and memes highlighting how the new SRH jersey resembled firefighters' uniforms. Some users also found similarities between the kit of Big Bash League side Perth Scorchers and the new jersey of SRH. Here's how netizens reacted to SRH's new jersey design on social media. 

SRH in IPL 2021

SRH had a dismal season last year, finishing the tournament at the bottom of the points table with three wins in 14 matches. Despite having some of the best overseas cricketers in its squad, SRH failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in the past several years. SRH skipper David Warner was sacked mid-season due to his team's poor performance in the 2021 edition and Kane Williamson was appointed skipper in his place. 

However, the change in leadership did not impact the results of the games and SRH kept losing its matches consistently. SRH's campaign was further impacted when England opener Jonny Bairstow left IPL early to prepare for the T20 World Cup. Coming into IPL 2022, SRH made some big changes to the squad, dropping David Warner for the first time since the side won its maiden IPL title in 2016. SRH have retained three players, including Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, and Umran Malik for the next season of the tournament. 

A total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the IPL 2022 mega auction, including 370 players from India and 220 players from other nations. Franchises will lock horns in a bidding war for two days to pick some of the best cricketers in the world. 

