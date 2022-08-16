'Super Excited For What’s Coming Up': Yuvraj Singh Hints At Return To The Cricket Field

Former Indian cricketer took to his official social media handles on Tuesday and hinted at his comeback to the cricket field. The 40-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket back in 2019 and has been absent from the field ever since. He played over 402 international matches for India during his 19-year-long illustrious cricketing career.

Meanwhile, hinting at a possible comeback to the field, Yuvraj shared a video, with the caption saying, “Super excited for what’s coming up!”. In the video, Yuvraj can be seen loading his kits in his car and heading for his first practice session in a long time. On being asked why is he packing his kits, Yuvraj said, “I thought lets practice a bit of cricket today, you never know if any tournament comes up”.

Further in the video, Yuvraj can be seen putting on his batting gear and warming up, while revealing that he is always nervous in his first net session. He then proceeds with the batting practice and hits some glorious shots around the park. The video is currently getting viral on social media, with Indian cricket fans praising the all-rounder for his shots.

Watch the video shared by Yuvraj Singh:

Didn’t do too bad, did I? 🤪 Super excited for what’s coming up! pic.twitter.com/MztAU5nyZJ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 16, 2022

Here’s how fans reacted to Yuvraj Singh’s video:

This is the first time I seen you playing reverse sweep which is great to watch. — shiva rathi (@11juneShiva) August 16, 2022

It looks like left handed Rohit Sharma is batting.... You still in touch... Those classy back lift is still working very fine — Akram (@Akramism9) August 16, 2022

Best middle order odi batsman india have ever produced. — KAUSHIK PRASAD🇮🇳 (@kaushik_2212) August 16, 2022

Yuvraj Singh represented Mumbai Indians in his final IPL season

Having played his last played international match for India in 2017, Yuvraj kept making appearances in the Indian Premier League till 2019. He played his final IPL season for the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise but featured in the playing XI for only four games. The fact that Yuvraj has now hinted at his comeback certainly comes as a welcome for the fans.

A look at Yuvraj Singh's international career for India

The 2011 ICC ODI World Cup-winning player played over 300 matches in the 50-over format, scored 8701 runs, and notched up 111 wickets. In the T20I format, he played 58 games, scored 1177 runs, and took 28 wickets, while also helping India to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup 2007. At the same time, Yuvraj also represented India in 40 Test matches, and has a total of 1900 runs, alongside 9 wickets to his credit.