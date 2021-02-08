Super50 Cup 2021 Guyana Vs Barbados Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Guyana Jaguars will take on Barbados Pride in the second match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The Guyana vs Barbados match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda on February 8, 2021. Here are the Guyana vs Barbados live streaming details, how to watch the Super50 Cup live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Just 1️⃣ day away from the 1st match up in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup! #Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/t6lgdhT9dl — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 6, 2021

Guyana vs Barbados preview

The Super50 Cup, the premier domestic 50-over tournament in the West Indies has gotten underway, beginning an exciting season of domestic cricket for the Caribbean region. The tournament will see six teams, the Windward Islands, the Leeward Islands, Barbados Pride, Guyana Jaguars, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago go up against each other for a shot at the prestigious title. This will be the first match of the tournament for both, the Guyana Jaguars and Barbados Pride. Both teams boast of star West Indies players like Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder in their rosters and will be hoping to get off to good starts on Monday.

Guyana vs Barbados squads

Guyana Jaguars squad: Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Chris Barnwell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd

Barbados Pride squad: Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Tevyn Walcott, Dominic Drakes, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Drakes, Chemar Holder, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Zachary McCaskie, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks

Super50 Cup 2021 live in India: Guyana vs Barbados live streaming details

The SuperCup50 tournament will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to DreamSports owned, FanCode app and website for the Guyana vs Barbados live streaming. For Guyana vs Barbados live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Super50 Cup 2021: Guyana vs Barbados pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature at Osbourne will hover around the 26°C-mark through the duration on the match. There will be a slight cloud cover during the match time, with humidity at around 67%. Some rain is predicted for later in the day, at around 6-7 PM local time. From the one Super20 Cup match that has taken place at this ground so far, it is obvious that there are runs on offer as well as wickets for bowlers. Faster bowlers are likely to dominate the contest.

Image Credits: Windies Cricket Twitter

