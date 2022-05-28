Supernovas Vs Velocity: Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction For Women's T20 Challenge Final

Supernovas and Velocity are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge on Saturday. The match, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST, will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. While Supernovas are the most successful team in the history of Women's T20 Challenge with two titles in three seasons, Velocity are the only side to have not won the championship as of yet. Supernovas hold an edge over Velocity with a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head record.

Supernovas vs Velocity: Live streaming details

The final of the Women's T20 Challenge between Supernovas and Velocity will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For online audiences, the match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Supernovas vs Velocity: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Kiran Navgire, Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Deepti Sharma (vc)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Bahadur, Alana King

Supernovas vs Velocity: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia (c)

Batters: Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Alana King, Kate Cross, Pooja Vastrakar (vc)

Supernovas vs Velocity: Predicted XIs

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin (Overseas), Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (vice-captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Sune Luus (Overseas), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone (Overseas), Alana King (Overseas), Rashi Kanojia, Meghna Singh.

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt (Overseas), Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana (vice-captain), Natthakan Chantham (Overseas), Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross (Overseas), Ayabonga Khaka (Overseas).

Supernovas vs Velocity: Full squads

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (vice-captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Sune Luus, Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Rashi Kanojia, Meghna Singh, V Chandu, Mansi Joshi, Ayushi Soni, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik.

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana (vice-captain), Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Pranavi Chandra, Keerthi James.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

