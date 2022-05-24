Supernovas Vs Velocity: Live Streaming, SW Vs TV Dream11 Tips For Women's T20 Challenge

After a one year hiatus, the Women’s T20 Challenge returned with Supernovas beating defending champions Trailblazers by 49 runs in the opening fixture of the tournament. For Supernovas Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for the team with 37 runs. The other notable contribution came from the bat of opener Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia and Harleen Deol. The bowlers also did very well by chipping in with wickets at regular intervals, Pooja Vastrakar finished the match with 4 wickets to her name. Supernovas women would look to carry one of the performance from the previous match and confirm their place in the final with a win.

Supernovas women will next face Velocity which is set to be captained by Deepti Sharma. Velocity on the other hand will be playing their first match of the season. During the last season of the tournament, they managed to win 1 out of 2 matches and finished in the third position in the points table. The Trailblazers vs Supernovas game will be played on Tuesday after, at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. Here are the complete details regarding the Women's T20 Challenge live streaming and SW vs TV Dream11 Prediction.

Supernovas women vs Velocity: Where to watch Women's T20 Challenge live streaming

Cricket fans in India, interested to watch the Supernovas women vs Velocity, can catch all the action on Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the event. The match will be also streamed live on the mobile application and website of Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to begin at the MCA Stadium in Pune at 3:30 PM IST.

SW vs TV Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia

Batters – Deandra Dottin (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma

All-rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma (VC)

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Alana King

Women’s T20 Challenge, Supernovas Women vs Velocity: Predicted Playing XIs

Supernovas WomenPredicted Starting Line-up: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh.

Velocity Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma ©, Sneh Rana, Kiran Navgire, Shivali Shinde (wk), Kate Cross, Radha Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Simran Bahadur.