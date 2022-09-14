The Supreme Court of India has pronounced its verdict on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s plea related to the tenure of its office-bearers. The top court agreed to BCCI's plea for an amendment in its constitution during a hearing on Wednesday afternoon. The Supreme Court has allowed BCCI's plea to modify the mandatory cooling-off clause for Board's administrators.

BCCI office-bearers can now have a maximum of 12 years at one go at BCCI & at state association before the cooling off period kicks in. SC order enables Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to have longer tenures at BCCI.

Back in December last year, the BCCI requested the Supreme Court for amendment in its constitution, in relation to the tenure of its Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly. During an earlier hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court, BCCI, and the court-appointed legal team reached a tentative consensus to allow two consecutive terms to the office-bearers, irrespective of their earlier innings in the state associations.

Under BCCI’s constitution as agreed by the Supreme Court in 2018, anyone who had completed two consecutive terms of three years each in their state associations or the BCCI is required to spend a mandatory cooling-off period of three years. BCCI President Ganguly has been an office bearer for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for six years now, while Secretary Shah has served the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) for six years. The BCCI constitution plea was submitted by the board in order to ensure Ganguly, Shah, and the joint-secretary Jayesh George do not get removed from their positions.

What happened during Supreme Court's hearing on Tuesday?

During the hearing on Tuesday, Solicitor general Tushar Mehta supported BCCI’s plea by suggesting that the cricket board is short of experienced hands both in the BCCI and ICC due to the current provisions. Meanwhile, the SC-appointed bench also agreed to the removal of the 70-year-age cap on the BCCI’s representative in ICC.

However, the bench then suggested a resolution to the problem by saying that a person will be allowed to contest for the BCCI election after serving two terms. This further led to the conclusion that a person might serve up to 12 years in a state association and BCCI before the mandatory cooling. With no formal orders passed on Tuesday, the bench asked senior advocate Maninder Singh to draft an amendment as agreed after consulting Mehta and place it in court on Wednesday for further debate.