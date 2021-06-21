SUR Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Match Preview

Surrey and Essex are set to collide against each other in a Vitality Blast T20 tournament match, which is all set to be played on Monday, June 21. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at Kennington Oval, London starting from 11:00 PM (IST). Here’s the SUR vs ESS Dream11 prediction, SUR vs ESS Dream11 team, SUR vs ESS prediction and SUR vs ESS scorecard.

SUR vs ESS Dream11 team news and preview

Surrey are currently second in the South Group with three wins and no losses from 5 matches. the remaining two matches ended in no result for the team. The previous fixture against Hampshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Coming into this fixture, Surrey will be without Sam Curran, Tom Curran, and Jason Roy as the trio has been called up to the England white-ball squad ahead of the upcoming series with Sri Lanka.

Rory Burns is now available for selection after being given an extended break following the Test series versus New Zealand. Ollie Pope will not be available to play cricket until the 24th of June having had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. He will now have to self-isolate until that time. Essex meanwhile is second from the bottom and has just one win from 6 matches. The team played their previous fixture against Kent which they lost by 67 runs. There are no changes in the Essex team for this match.

SUR vs ESS weather report

The condition will be cloudy with rains that may not interrupt the match. The wind gusts will be around 21 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With cloud cover set to remain during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the SUR vs ESS prediction a tough one.

SUR vs ESS key players

Ahead of the SUR vs ESS match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Surrey will want Will Jacks and skipper Gareth Batty to step up in absence of key performers. Essex, on the other hand, would want Jimmy Neesham along with Sam Cook to perform well in this match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

SUR vs ESS Dream11 team

SUR vs ESS prediction

As per our SUR vs ESS prediction, Surrey will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SUR vs ESS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SUR vs ESS Dream11 team and SUR vs ESS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Essex Cricket / Instagram