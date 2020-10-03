SUR Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Semi-final Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Surrey (SUR) and Gloucestershire (GLO) will clash in the first semi-final of the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast on Saturday, October 3 at 3:30 pm IST. The match will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Both the teams were leading their respective groups in some fashion. While Surrey were top of the South Group charts with seven wins and one loss, Gloucestershire were leading the Central Group with a similar win-loss record.
Here is our SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction, SUR vs GLO top picks and the SUR vs GLO Dream11 team.
Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes(w), Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gareth Batty(c), Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Smith, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson
Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey(w), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor(c), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw, George Scott, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth, Matt Taylor
Considering the recent run of form, our GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction is that Surrey will come out on top in this contest.
Your 15-man Gloucestershire squad for 2020 Finals Day at Edgbaston 👊#GoGlos💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/fPNkdh1ige— Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) October 2, 2020
Note: The SUR vs GLO match prediction and SUR vs GLO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SUR vs GLO Dream11 team and SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.
