SUR Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Semi-final Preview

Surrey (SUR) and Gloucestershire (GLO) will clash in the first semi-final of the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast on Saturday, October 3 at 3:30 pm IST. The match will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Both the teams were leading their respective groups in some fashion. While Surrey were top of the South Group charts with seven wins and one loss, Gloucestershire were leading the Central Group with a similar win-loss record.

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction

SUR vs GLO live

Date: Saturday, October 03, 2020

Time: 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: SUR vs GLO Dream11 team, squad list

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Surrey squad

Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes(w), Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gareth Batty(c), Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Smith, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Gloucestershire squad

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey(w), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor(c), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw, George Scott, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth, Matt Taylor

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: SUR vs GLO Dream11 team, top picks

Surrey: Hashim Amla, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

Gloucestershire: Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: SUR vs GLO Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: James Bracey

Batsmen: Ian Cockbain, Laurie Evans, Hashim Amla (C), Chris Dent

All-Rounders: Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Benny Howell (VC)

Bowlers: Reece Topley, David Payne, Tom Smith

SUR vs GLO live: SUR vs GLO match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction is that Surrey will come out on top in this contest.

Your 15-man Gloucestershire squad for 2020 Finals Day at Edgbaston 👊#GoGlos💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/fPNkdh1ige — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) October 2, 2020

Note: The SUR vs GLO match prediction and SUR vs GLO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SUR vs GLO Dream11 team and SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

