SUR Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Semi-final Preview

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Surrey (SUR) and Gloucestershire (GLO) will clash in the first semi-final of the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2020 on Saturday.

Surrey (SUR) and Gloucestershire (GLO) will clash in the first semi-final of the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast on Saturday, October 3 at 3:30 pm IST. The match will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Both the teams were leading their respective groups in some fashion. While Surrey were top of the South Group charts with seven wins and one loss, Gloucestershire were leading the Central Group with a similar win-loss record.

Here is our SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction, SUR vs GLO top picks and the SUR vs GLO Dream11 team.

SUR vs GLO live: SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Saturday, October 03, 2020
  • Time: 3:30 pm IST
  • Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England

Also Read l LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast semi-final live

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: SUR vs GLO Dream11 team, squad list

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Surrey squad

Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes(w), Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gareth Batty(c), Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Smith, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Gloucestershire squad

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey(w), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor(c), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw, George Scott, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth, Matt Taylor

Also Read l GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: SUR vs GLO Dream11 team, top picks

  • Surrey: Hashim Amla, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley
  • Gloucestershire: Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith

 

SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: SUR vs GLO Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: James Bracey
  • Batsmen: Ian Cockbain, Laurie Evans, Hashim Amla (C), Chris Dent
  • All-Rounders: Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Benny Howell (VC)
  • Bowlers: Reece Topley, David Payne, Tom Smith

Also Read l SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast game preview

SUR vs GLO live: SUR vs GLO match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction is that Surrey will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SUR vs GLO match prediction and SUR vs GLO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SUR vs GLO Dream11 team and SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

Image Source: Gloucestershire Twitter

 

