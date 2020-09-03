SUR Vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

Surrey will square off against Hampshire in the South Group match on Thursday, September 3. The SUR vs HAM live match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. The SUR vs HAM live match will commence at 11:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our SUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction, SUR vs HAM Dream11 team and SUR vs HAM preview.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH follow KXIP with day out at Dubai beach despite rising COVID-19 cases

SUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction and match preview

Surrey have had a miserable tournament so far as they haven't yet managed to win a single game. Surrey have played three matches out of which they have lost one, tied one and one match had no result. Their last game was a five-wicket loss against Kent. The Gareth Batty-led team will look to register their first win and get going on the points table.

On the other hand, Hampshire have played three matches, out of which they won one, lost one and one game ended in a no result. They are placed at the third position in the South Group points table and a win in this fixture will give them the entry in the top two.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham pose together in same flight to Dubai

SUR vs HAM match prediction: Likely SUR vs HAM playing 11s

SUR vs HAM match prediction: SUR vs HAM Dream11 team: Surrey

Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Ryan Patel, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Gareth Batty, Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty

SUR vs HAM match prediction: SUR vs HAM Dream11 team: Hampshire

Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus, Chris Wood, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, George Munsey, Mason Crane, Joe Weatherley, Ryan Stevenson, Scott Currie

ALSO READ | CSK's new coffee partner to donate to PM Cares Fund from each product sold during IPL 2020

SUR vs HAM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tom Alsop

Batsmen: Hashim Amla (Captain), Rory Burns (Vice-captain), Sam Northeast, George Munsey, Joe Weatherley

All-rounders: Gus Atkinson, Ian Holland

Bowlers: Gareth Batty, Daniel Moriarty, Mason Crane

SUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction

As per our SUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Hampshire will be favourites to win the SUR vs HAM live match.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli-led RCB name Indian brand as new official 'mask partner'

Please note that the above SUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction, SUR vs HAM Dream11 team and SUR vs HAM top picks are based on our own analysis. The SUR vs HAM Dream11 team and SUR vs HAM match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: SURREY CRICKET TWITTER