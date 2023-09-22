'Surely An Ex-factor': Sehwag Goes Gaga Over Suryakumar Yadav's Effortless 50-run Knock

The Indian cricket team got off to a winning start in the three-match IND vs AUS ODI series and won the first match by five wickets. Team India batsmen like Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored half-centuries while chasing down 277 runs. Pacer Mohammad Shami also broke the backbone of the Australian batting line and ended the match with a five-wicket haul.

3 things you need to know

Team India lead the three-match IND vs AUS ODI series by 1-0

This was Team India's first win in Mohali in an ODI match against Australia since 1996

Team India will be facing Australia in their first match of the ODI World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav's 50-run knock in 1st IND vs AUS ODI

Former Indian cricket team opener, Virender Sehwag, lauded Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav for his half-century in the first India vs Australia ODI match. Surya made an excellent comeback to the ODI format after failing to score in the Asia Cup 2023. Surya was dismissed for three consecutive ducks in the three-match ODI series played earlier this year. Virender Sehwag wrote in his tweet:

Happy for @surya_14kumar .

He is surely an ex-factor . Not many players have the ability to play in the gear that he can and he surely has the game to create fear in the minds of opposition. Great that we have persisted with him and he will be an asset. Congratulations Bharat. pic.twitter.com/rxe3oVAXeO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 22, 2023

Team India tick all boxes after first ODI win against Australia

The Indian cricket team was coming off a dominating one-sided win against Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2023 Asia Cup. The 'Men in Blue' has almost ticked all the boxes ahead of the all-important ODI World Cup 2023. The Indian team is performing in all the departments which is a very worrying sign for the other teams. The Indian team has not won an ICC title in the last 10 years and now will aim to end their drought in the upcoming 50-over World Cup starting from October 5.