Suresh Raina And Irfan Pathan Discuss Captain KL Rahul's Role In IND Vs SA T20I Series

Former India international Suresh Raina has backed KL Rahul's selection as Team India's captain for the upcoming series against South Africa. Raina, while speaking on Star Sports, said Rahul has looked calm and composed as captain in recent times and that his presence will help young players in the squad. Raina said Rahul's presence will bring calmness to the team, which he feels will be necessary against a very good South African side.

"He has looked very calm and composed as a captain in recent times and the players selected need a leader like KL Rahul. There is Kuldeep (Yadav) and Chahal, both will play together," Raina was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

"There are new fast bowlers - Umran Malik, the way he has bowled, and then Arshdeep. Both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, whose performance has been very good in the IPL, will also be there. So I feel his (Rahul's) presence will bring calmness and the South African players are also good, so it will be a very good contest," Raina added.

Beginning June 9, India will meet South Africa in a five-match T20I series. In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Rahul has been named captain of the team. For the five-match series, Rishabh Pant has been selected as his deputy. Rahul is coming off a strong IPL season in which he guided his side, the Lucknow Super Giants, to the playoffs. He finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter.

Irfan Pathan on KL Rahul's role

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was asked if it would be beneficial for the team management and selectors to provide Rahul with clarity on what kind of blueprint Team India would like to follow at the World Cup. Pathan said that given that Rahul Dravid is currently in charge and likes to provide his players with clarity of role, the communication would surely have taken place.

"It is extremely necessary and the clarity would have been given. I have been saying that since Rahul Dravid has come as a coach, I have played under his captaincy, his biggest thing is the clarity of role," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"It is not that the earlier coaches have not done that, Ravi Shastri was there and Virat Kohli was captaining, but he (Dravid) will take it one step ahead. I have full belief the communication would have happened and KL Rahul would have been told that if he is the captain, it means he is the next in line," Pathan added.

This will be Rahul's first T20I series as captain. The Karnataka-born cricketer has already led India in three ODIs and one Test match against South Africa. He suffered defeats in all of those games. Rahul will be eager to register his first win as captain of Team India. Rahul will also have another job at hand during the T20I series against South Africa, which is to defend India's 12-0 winning streak in the shortest format of the game.

Image: PTI