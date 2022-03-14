Last Updated:

Suresh Raina & Venkatesh Prasad Praise 'The Kashmir Files'; 'Request To Raise Your Voice'

Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Venkatesh Prasad have taken to social media to urge their fans to watch the film, which they term as an eye-opener.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Suresh Raina and Venkatesh Prasad on The Kashmir Files

Image: Instagram/@VenkateshPrasad, @AnupamKher, @SureshRaina


Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files has become the talk of the town ever since the film was released on March 11, 2022. Apart from Kher, the movie also features other prominent names of the industry such as Chinmay Madlekar, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Isaar, Prakash Belawadi, amongst many others. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The movie has not only garnered tremendous support from several notable names in the film industry but also cricketers. Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Venkatesh Prasad have taken to social media to urge their fans to watch the film, which they term as an 'eye-opener.

Suresh Raina and Venkatesh Prasad hope fans watch The Kashmir Files

Taking to their Twitter handle on Sunday, Venkatesh Prasad wrote that The Kashmir Files is a film that shows how one can only rise when they feel they have 'hit rock-bottom.' The 52-year old believes it is a pity that the sentiments of the Kashmiri Pandits were hurt once again, stating that the movie was an 'eye-opener' for everyone.

Similarly, Suresh Raina also lauded the film, stating that it touched his heart. The 35-year old believes that it is vital for everyone to raise their voice for the 'right to justice' after what transpired due to the 'Kashmir Genocide' in 1990. Raina also shared a video where a woman can be seen reduced to tears after watching the movie at the official screening.

READ | Mohit Raina shares loved-up pictures alongside wife Aditi in special Valentine's Day post

Anupam Kher on The Kashmir Files

In a conversation with ANI, Anupam Kher explained that The Kashmir Files was not just any film as it had several emotions that were rooted in his family's history. "This is not just a film, many emotions are associated with it. Kashmiri Pandits were compelled to leave miserably. The world did not acknowledge this exodus. It's a wound that has not healed. I played the role of the 5 lakh Pandits who were forced to leave. I chose the name of my father for this character. This is because I wanted to replicate him while enacting this role," explained the veteran Bollywood actor.

READ | Suresh Raina thanks Home Minister Amit Shah for condolence letter on father's demise

Image: Instagram/@VenkateshPrasad, @AnupamKher, @SureshRaina

READ | Suresh Raina shuts down rumours of rift with CSK as he responds to Robin Uthappa's video
READ | Harbhajan, Yuvraj, Raina hail Sreesanth after bowler's retirement; 'Leaving a legacy'
Tags: Suresh Raina, Venkatesh Prasad, Kashmir Files
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com