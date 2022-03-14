Suresh Raina & Venkatesh Prasad Praise 'The Kashmir Files'; 'Request To Raise Your Voice'

Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files has become the talk of the town ever since the film was released on March 11, 2022. Apart from Kher, the movie also features other prominent names of the industry such as Chinmay Madlekar, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Isaar, Prakash Belawadi, amongst many others. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The movie has not only garnered tremendous support from several notable names in the film industry but also cricketers. Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Venkatesh Prasad have taken to social media to urge their fans to watch the film, which they term as an 'eye-opener.

Suresh Raina and Venkatesh Prasad hope fans watch The Kashmir Files

Taking to their Twitter handle on Sunday, Venkatesh Prasad wrote that The Kashmir Files is a film that shows how one can only rise when they feel they have 'hit rock-bottom.' The 52-year old believes it is a pity that the sentiments of the Kashmiri Pandits were hurt once again, stating that the movie was an 'eye-opener' for everyone.

When one feels, they have hit rock-bottom and can only rise from here, they invent ways to hit newer lows. A pity they choose to hurt sentiments of Kashmiri Pandits again. #KashmirFiles is an eye-opener and probably just a tip of the iceberg. https://t.co/GwR1JHqE5T — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 13, 2022

Similarly, Suresh Raina also lauded the film, stating that it touched his heart. The 35-year old believes that it is vital for everyone to raise their voice for the 'right to justice' after what transpired due to the 'Kashmir Genocide' in 1990. Raina also shared a video where a woman can be seen reduced to tears after watching the movie at the official screening.

Presenting #TheKashmirFiles

It’s your film now. If the film touches your heart, I’d request you to raise your voice for the #RightToJustice and heal the victims of Kashmir Genocide.@vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher @AdityaRajKaul pic.twitter.com/Gnwg0wlPKU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 11, 2022

Anupam Kher on The Kashmir Files

In a conversation with ANI, Anupam Kher explained that The Kashmir Files was not just any film as it had several emotions that were rooted in his family's history. "This is not just a film, many emotions are associated with it. Kashmiri Pandits were compelled to leave miserably. The world did not acknowledge this exodus. It's a wound that has not healed. I played the role of the 5 lakh Pandits who were forced to leave. I chose the name of my father for this character. This is because I wanted to replicate him while enacting this role," explained the veteran Bollywood actor.

Image: Instagram/@VenkateshPrasad, @AnupamKher, @SureshRaina