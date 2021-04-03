Suresh Raina And Wife Priyanka's Fairytale-like Love Story, Marriage

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his wife and social activist Priyanka Raina on Saturday, April 3. Raina and Priyanka tied the sacred knot in a ceremony in 2015, shortly before the IPL that year and their bond has blossomed ever since with the couple having a son and daughter now too. On the Suresh Raina anniversary date, here's a look at his perfect love story and how he and Priyanka tied the knot.

Suresh Raina house: The love story behind CSK star's marriage to Priyanka Raina

Suresh Raina and Priyanka Raina knew each other since childhood but were hardly in touch after the latter's family moved to Punjab. In an interview with a leading Indian daily back in the day, Raina had mentioned that while he knew Priyanka for a long time, he did not have time to be in touch with her considering his commitment to cricket. The CSK superstar then revealed that he had met her at the airport for five minutes in 2008 while travelling to Bangalore for an IPL game, while Priyanka was flying back to Holland.

The Suresh Raina wife's father was the former Indian star's sports teacher in Ghaziabad while the couple's mothers are very close to each other. The 34-year-old said that his wedding was more of an arranged marriage because their families have known each other for a long time. Raina's wedding was planned while he was away in Australia for four months, for the ICC World Cup 2015, with his mother arranging the whole thing. The CSK star revealed that he was informed regarding his wedding on the phone, and had no clue before speaking to Priyanka.

Suresh Raina anniversary date: Suresh Raina house and other details

Suresh Raina’s wedding was a star-studded affair with a lot of guests from cricket, politics as well as the entertainment world. The high-profile wedding welcomed Indian skipper MS Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi, Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti, ICC Chairman N Srinivasan, and a lot more from the cricket fraternity along with his CSK teammates. From the Hindi film industry, there were Anupam Kher and Zarine Khan, among others. Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, and MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, in attendance. Suresh Raina and Priyanka Raina gave birth to their first child Gracia in 2016, shortly after their marriage in 2015. The couple welcomed a son, Rio Raina in March 2020. The Suresh Raina house is in Ghaziabad.

(Image Courtesy: Suresh Raina Instagram)