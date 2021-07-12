Suresh Raina Backs Virat Kohli To Win ICC Trophy For India In 'next 12-16 Months'

Former India international Suresh Raina believes Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not too far away from an ICC trophy win. Raina, while speaking to News24 Sports, said Kohli has been the number 1 captain and is one of the best batsmen in the world, adding "He needs to be given some time as there are 2-3 back-to-back World Cups coming up".

Raina said it's just a matter of time before an ICC trophy comes to India. When asked if Team India was chokers, Raina contradicted citing three World Cup wins, including WorldT20, and two Champions Trophy victories.

'India will win ICC trophy in 12-16 months'

India lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand last month, maintaining its ICC trophy drought that began in 2013. However, Suresh Raina believes the Virat Kohli-led side will win an ICC trophy in the next 12-16 months. Raina said Kohli and his team are capable of turning games in their favour at any moment and that an ICC trophy is not too far away.

The ICC has announced three consecutive cricket World Cups, including the 2021 World T20, 2022 World Cup, and another World T20 in 2023 with the WTC final scheduled for the same year.

Virat Kohli and his side will next be seen in action in a five-match Test series against England in August. Kohli and team will be raring to win the series in order to gain an upper hand in the next cycle of the World Test Championship, which will start with the red-ball series between the Three Lions and Men in Blue. After the Test series, the Indian contingent will leave for the UAE to take part in the remainder of the IPL 2021. Following the conclusion of IPL 2021, top cricketing nations will lock horns against each other in the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE, which will be a great opportunity for Kohli to win his first major ICC trophy as captain.

As far as Raina is concerned, the Chennai Super Kings batting powerhouse announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket last year, moments after his mentor MS Dhoni put down his gloves. Raina will next be seen taking part in the remainder of the IPL 2021 in the UAE later this year.

