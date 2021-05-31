Last Updated:

Suresh Raina Compared With Rohit Sharma Furiously By Fans Online Suddenly; Here's Why

Chennai Super Kings batting mainstay Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma are two of the most successful players in the history of the IPL.

Written By
Jatin Malu
Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting mainstay Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma are two of the most successful players in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the southpaw has created new batting records year after year, the MI skipper has also scored runs consistently. However, it's Rohit's captaincy that has stood out the most as he has guided Mumbai to five IPL title triumphs.

Fans debate furiously over 'Who is King of IPL?'

On Sunday, May 30, Raina had probably played one of the best knocks in the history of the tournament in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2014. The CSK star smashed a scintillating 87 off 25 balls with 12 fours and six towering sixes. Notably, he reached his fifty off just 16 balls.

Recalling the knock on Twitter, netizens lauded Raina for his historical knock 7 years ago. Several reactions poured in as fans started debating 'Who is King of IPL?' While some fans hailed Raina as the king of the IPL, there were others who argued that is Rohit who is actually the king of the IPL. Here's a look at a few reactions.

READ | Suresh Raina pays tribute to martyred IAF pilot & Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary

Meanwhile, both Raina and Rohit were recently a part of the CSK and MI teams respectively for the IPL 2021. However, the tournament was suspended midway due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Lets' take a look at both batsmen's stats from IPL 2021.

READ | Suresh Raina shows off last-ever Indian training jersey he wore while working out: WATCH

Suresh Raina IPL 2021 stats

The Suresh Raina IPL 2021 stats include the 123 runs he scored in seven matches at an average of 24.60. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 126.80. Raina hit one fifty and also grabbed two catches.

READ | Ravindra Jadeja follows Suresh Raina by sharing never-seen-before picture with MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 stats

The Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 stats make for a decent read. In seven games, Rohit scored just 250 runs at an average of 35.71. Rohit's runs came at a strike rate of 128.20.

READ | Suresh Raina excited to be reunited with MS Dhoni & CSK for remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE

IPL news

As per the latest IPL news, on Saturday, after the completion of the virtual Special General Meeting, the BCCI announced to conduct the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year. Moreover, the BCCI also sought an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of the T20 World Cup 2021. The BCCI also decided that they will discuss the availability of foreign players with the respective boards. However, the non-availability of foreign players wouldn't hinder the tournament and it will go forward as scheduled. 

SOURCE: PTI

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND