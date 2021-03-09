Suresh Raina Dances To Hit South Song, 'Chinna Thala' Trend Rocks Twitter: WATCH

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batting mainstay Suresh Raina is the latest to dance on the song 'Vaathi Coming' from the 2021 movie 'Master' starring South star Vijay. R Ashwin had entertained his fans recently when he uploaded a dance video on the song alongside teammates Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. Suresh Raina was recently present at Behindwoods Gold Icons Awards where he was conferred with 'The Golden Globe Icon of the Inspiration - Sports" award.

Suresh Raina sets Twitter on fire by dancing on hit song 'Vaathi Coming'

During the show, the southpaw was seen dancing to the hit number. The video of Raina's dance went viral in no time as 'Chinna Thala' started trending on Twitter. Several reactions poured in as CSK fans were left in awe of Raina's dancing and couldn't contain their excitement seeing the cricketer dance to 'Vaathi Coming'. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Vera level dance for #VaathiComingðŸ”¥ðŸ’ƒ..by our chinna thala @ImRaina ðŸ¥³ ... It's very glad and feast to our eyes... @behindwoods Thanks for inviting him.. and waiting for the telecast ðŸ”¥.. — Pooja Singh Sayana (@SayanaPooja) March 9, 2021

Chinna Thala joins the party ðŸ¤ª

Pretty sure bravo will join in, myt get Faf and Tahir with him too...



Mr. Thala you alone pending ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/3AGsI0XJhA — sandesh saravanan (@im_sandy1999) March 9, 2021

#vaathicoming thala & chinna thala ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ — San jay ( official)â­â­ (@Edmguy1016) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Raina has started gearing up for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The southpaw, who backed out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, is all set to don the yellow jersey once again as he returns to competitive cricket after a long gap.

Recently, the left-hander took to Instagram and shared the video of himself practising while batting in an open field. He captioned the video, "Shot Hai Yaar #PracticeModeOn #Ghaziabad." In the video, Raina is seen hitting a crisp cover drive as the ball hits the middle of the bat and makes a delightful sound before racing away towards the boundary.

CSK latest news

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the cricketing extravaganza is set to commence on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will see Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

According to the CSK schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK team 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh).

