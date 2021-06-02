Suresh Raina Diet: CSK Batsman Reveals Favourite Food And It Is Something He Can Cook

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina recently featured in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). However, the tournament was called off after the emergence of multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. With IPL 2021 postponed for the time being, Raina has reached his home in Ghaziabad where he is spending time with his family.

Suresh Raina diet: CSK star's mother reveals her son's favourite food

It seems like Raina is making the most of the time he has got to spend with his near and dear ones. From cooking for his family to celebrating his daughter Gracia's birthday to working out regularly, the southpaw has ensured that he keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Raina is a big-time foodie and his love for food is no secret. The cricketer's mother was present on a talk show where she revealed her son's favourite food.

During Zoom TV’s show #ThanksMom, the CSK star's mother revealed about the Suresh Raina diet. She said that Raina loves to gorge on food that she makes. Disclosing the southpaw's favourite food, she said that the staple Indian dish 'Kadhi- Chawal' is Raina's favourite food. According to reports, Raina's favourite cheat food is kebabs. During the conversation, Raina's mother also revealed that her son often asks her to make food for his teammates including MS Dhoni.

Suresh Raina Instagram: Southpaw posts video of cooking for family, Robin Uthappa's wife has special request

Raina, who is pretty active on the field, is also quite dynamic off it. On Thursday, Raina showed his cooking skills as he cooked for his family, the video of which was uploaded by the cricketer himself on Instagram. In the video, the southpaw is seen making 'Kadhi' and in the caption, he went on to reveal that it was his sister's secret recipe. Raina also urged his fans to be safe by staying home.

As soon as Raina uploaded the post, fans flooded it with a lot of comments. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the CSK star's cooking skills. Among many comments, one notable comment came from Raina's CSK teammate, Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal Uthappa who had a special request. She wrote, "Next meal for us vegetarians pls."

Suresh Raina IPL salary

Raina became a household name after being selected for ₹2.6 crore by CSK ahead of the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008. With some fine performances in the first three seasons, Raina's salary was upped to ₹5.98 crores from 2011-13 and then to ₹9.5 crore from 2014 to 2015, making him clearly CSK's second favourite and reliable player after captain MS Dhoni.

Although CSK was banned in 2016 and 2017, Raina earned a whopping ₹12.5 crore per season as the captain of the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. Following his return to CSK in 2018, he made a salary of ₹11 crore every year except IPL 2020 where he pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Suresh Raina's IPL salary for 2021 is ₹11 crore as well which he will receive after the completion of the competition in September.



