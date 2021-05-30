Last Updated:

Suresh Raina Excited To Be Reunited With MS Dhoni & CSK For Remainder Of IPL 2021 In UAE

Suresh Raina has said that he will soon be back in action by donning the CSK jersey along with skipper MS Dhoni when IPL 2021 will be played later this year

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni

Image Courtesy: PTI/@ImRaina/Twitter


Suresh Raina has said that he has some unfinished business left after the postponement of the IPL 2021. The 14th edition of the marquee tournament had to be suspended indefinitely with immediate effect on May 4 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases while the event was in progress.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had officially announced that the remaining games of the IPL 2021 will be completed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

'See you soon Dubai': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raina had posted an image of his CSK skipper MS Dhoni supposedly from a practice session and captioned it as 'See you soon Dubai'. 'Chinna Thala' has made it clear that he cannot wait to be reunited with his 'Thala' MS Dhoni in the Gulf where the remaining matches will be contested.

Even the passionate netizens came forward and said that they will be waiting patiently to see both Suresh Raina & MS Dhoni back on the cricket field as well as 22 yards in a few months time.


Suresh Raina in IPL 2021

Prior to its temporary suspension earlier this month, Suresh Raina had amassed 123 runs from seven matches at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 126.80 including a half-century. Meanwhile, the three-time winners CSK occupy the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins from seven matches and 10 points to their tally.

IPL to be hosted in the UAE for a second successive year

The marquee tournament was shifted to the UAE last year as well due to a surge in COVID-19 cases earlier in the year. The event that was organised for close to two months i.e. from September 19- November 10 turned out to be a grand success.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians successfully retained their title and won it for a record fifth time after getting the better of first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in a one-sided encounter in Dubai.

Apart from Dubai, Sharjah, and, Abu Dhabi were other venues where the mega event was hosted last season.

