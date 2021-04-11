Suresh Raina Expresses Pride In Wearing CSK's Jersey, Disappointed To Lose Against DC

Delhi Capitals on April 10 defeated MS Dhoni-led side Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets at the Wankhede stadium. Rishabh Pant who was captaining Delhi Capitals for the first time defeated his idol and mentor MS Dhoni and company in their inaugural match. The high-scoring game between CSK and DC witnessed some spectacular performance, however, it all started when 'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina went berserk and displayed his class by playing an explosive inning of 54 runs off 36 balls. Raina was retained by the CSK after he skipped the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

After the match, Suresh Raina expressed his disappointment as his team was not able to win, however, he expressed his pride in wearing CSK's yellow jersey. In a video shared by CSK on its official Twitter handle, Raina said, "It feels amazing to be back with MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings. It is always good to contribute to a side that has done so much for the players, who have done so much for every person. It is always good to be back and wear this yellow colour, it's a pride that I have cherished all my life."

However, Raina also expressed his disappointment as the Chennai Super Kings were not able to defeat the Delhi Capitals despite posting a big total. "A bit disappointed to lose the game, it could have been better, but like I said it is always to come back and do the Whistle Podu! It could have been better if we would have scored 15-20 runs more but I think we bowled better in the middle overs, in the next few days we will have a few good practice sessions where can we learn what to do better," he added.

The three-time winners CSK posted a challenging total of 188/7 after being asked to bat first riding on a brilliant 36-ball 54 from comeback man Suresh Raina that was followed by stellar middle-order contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (26*), and, Sam Curran (34*) who added 51 runs for the seventh-wicket stand. In reply, the runners-up of the previous edition made easy work of this run chase as openers Shikhar Dhawan (85), and Prithvi Shaw (72) took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners at regular intervals. Even though Dhawan fell short of a well-deserved century, he had done his job as skipper Pant helped Delhi get past the finish line with eight balls to spare and DC added the first two points under their belt.

'The execution of the bowlers was poor'- MS Dhoni

After the defeat, MS Dhoni during the post-match presentation said, "A lot depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start and that's why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters they did a good job to reach 188, because it was tacky until dew settled in 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, and if batters are hitting you over the fields, that's fair enough. The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled, but the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games.

"The opposition have half an hour in a 7:30 start, when the pitch is really tacky and the ball stops a bit, so we need to get 15-20 runs extra to be safe. If we get dew consistently, then 200 will be a must on a pitch like this. Their (Delhi) bowlers bowled a great line when it was stopping and seaming a bit, and the openers got really good balls in which they got out and that can happen in a game like this," he added.

