Suresh Raina Fires Machine Gun In Tribute To Indian Army On Republic Day; Watch

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to his Twitter handle on January 26, on the occasion of the country’s 73rd Republic Day, and paid tribute to the Indian Army. He shared a video where he can be seen firing a machine gun, alongside an Indian Army person. At the end of the video, the former cricketer can be seen saluting the Army as a tribute to them for keeping the nation safe.

Meanwhile, sharing the video, Raina captioned it by saying, “It always gives me immense pride to see the people serving our nation & glad that I could experience the same. Let’s continue the legacy & make a prosperous nation forever! Jai Hind.” Earlier on the occasion of National Army Day on January 2022, Raina shared a picture of him alongside the Army personnel and said that the picture will be his new profile picture.

Watch Suresh Raina's tribute to the Indian Army-

It always gives me immense pride to see the people serving our nation & glad that I could experience the same. Let’s continue the legacy & make a prosperous nation forever! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oIersH3tDA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 26, 2022

VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & others extend their wishes on Republic Day

Alongside Raina, other prominent faces of Indian cricket like VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul also extended their warm wishes on India’s 73rd Republic day. Legendary Indian cricketer VVS Laxman took to his Twitter handle and said, “Greetings to every Indian on the occasion of our 73rd #RepublicDay. Our diversity is our beauty and I wish everyone peace, good health, and happiness. Jai Hind!” Alongside Laxman, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a picture of himself and his brother with the tri-colour in the background while wishing everyone.

Greetings to every Indian on the occasion of our 73rd #RepublicDay. Our diversity is our beauty and I wish everyone peace, good health and happiness. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/6pedL3jnwc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 26, 2022

World Cup-winning former all-rounder for India, Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter handle and said, "सारे जहां से अच्छा, हिंदुस्तान हमारा Let’s celebrate India and vow to make our country proud through our actions each day. Forever grateful to those who martyred their lives to protect mother India. Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day!"

Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDayIndia — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 26, 2022

At the same time, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished everyone a Happy Republic Day and mentioned that he is proud to be an Indian. Current limited over skipper of India, Rohit Sharma shared his picture with an Indian flag. Whereas, KL Rahul wished that India soars high and prospers abundantly while extending his wishes."

Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2022

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gApwJxEVfE — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 26, 2022

Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians. May our country soar high and prosper abundantly. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 26, 2022

Image: Twitter/@ImRaina