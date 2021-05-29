Suresh Raina Follows Virat Kohli To Make Unique And Massive Business Move; Fans Excited

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has followed in Indian skipper Virat Kohli's footsteps and collaborated with one of India's leading video streaming and video-on-demand platforms, the MX TakaTak app. The trend of making short videos is growing rapidly in India due to the technological shift taking place. With more and more people turning their focus towards making short videos, the market has completely transformed with MX TakaTak achieving the No.1 status in the country since its launch.

Suresh Raina partners with MX Takatak

The MX Takatak app has risen tremendously in recent times and has become immensely popular with several cricketers joining the platform. Ahead of the IPL 2021, the MX Takatak app announced itself as the official short video partner for 7 IPL 2021 teams. Now, Suresh Raina has announced his association with the app on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, Raina posted a video where he expressed his excitement about the collaboration. The southpaw wrote, "Hello guys I have something exciting for you all..do you love making videos? Rehna hain TakaTak, yes you heard it right! I am a part of @mxtakatak now, where are you guys? Come & join & be a part of this exciting journey together! Follow me ‘Suresh Raina’ on the #MXTakaTak app now."

Last month, Virat Kohli had also joined the video platform. The Indian skipper's social media presence is undoubtedly big and his posts on MX TakaTak are set to offer his fans insight into the candid moments from his life. Speaking about the collaboration, Virat Kohli had said that he is really excited to have joined MX TakaTak as it gives him a new place to share moments from his life and to have authentic conversations with fans across the globe.

WELCOME TO MX TAKATAK, @imVkohli.

Can’t keep calm, won’t keep calm. We’ve got King Kohli in the house to make this khel even more TakaTak!



What are you waiting for? Download the app and follow ‘imviratkohli’ now!#ViratKohli #KingKohli #MXTakaTak pic.twitter.com/YlgaEjgJF4 — MX TakaTak (@MXTakaTak) April 27, 2021

Suresh Raina net worth

According to Kreedon.com, the Suresh Raina net worth is approximately ₹180 crore. Before being dropped from the BCCI's central contracts list for the 2019-2020 season, Raina earned a hefty salary of ₹1 crore from the board per year. Following in his CSK skipper's footsteps, Chinna Thala announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. A constant in the IPL since its inaugural year, Raina has earned a whopping ₹110.74 crore from the league alone.

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: SURESH RAINA INSTAGRAM