Suresh Raina Gives Epic Filmy Name To Ambati Rayudu In Fine Tribute To CSK Teammate

Fans are more than delighted to know that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fixed the schedule for the remaining portion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Before the IPL 2021 season was previously postponed on May 4, the CSK team 2021 secured the 2nd position in the IPL 2021 points table. Since then, the CSK players are enjoying their leisure time where recently, Suresh Raina gave a memorable filmy name to his CSK teammate Ambati Rayudu.

Suresh Raina gives a memorable filmy name to Ambati Rayudu

The Chennai Super Kings team revealed a trailer video of an interview with Suresh Raina where the former Indian cricketer revealed his various personal preferences. Suresh Raina talked about his music and food preferences in the trailer video where he revealed that he liked dishes like ‘curd rice’ and ‘idli’. Going further into the video, Raina addressed his CSK teammate as Ambati “Bahubali” Rayudu while also saying that Rayudu was a top man.

The video also showcased Raina’s bond with MS Dhoni where the former Indian cricketer was seen cheering MS Dhoni’s batting shot in the nets. During the first part of the IPL 2021 season, Suresh Raina had also shared a video where he was seen cooking alongside Ambati Rayudu. Suresh Raina had posted a Reels video on his Instagram account where he was trying to cook food. Suresh Raina was surrounded by chefs and he was assisted in the preparation of the dish whereas Ambati Rayudu carefully observed the process of preparing the dish.

Suresh Raina's new book release

The trailer video released by the Chennai Super Kings also showcased Suresh Raina signing his new book titled “Believe: What Life and Cricket Taught Me”. Suresh Raina released his autobiography in the month of June and his book talks about his complete journey of cricket from beginning till the end. The book is authored by Suresh Raina and Bharat Sundaresan.

CSK team 2021 performance in Phase-1 of IPL 2021

During the first part of the IPL 2021 season, the Chennai Super Kings found their original form and before the IPL 2021 was postponed on May 4, the CSK team 2021 secured the 2nd spot in the points table. The Chennai Super Kings won 5 out of their 7 matches which got them 10 points in the league. The last match of the IPL 2021 season took place on May 2, between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals before the league was previously postponed on May 4. As per the latest IPL news, the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 season will be resumed between the period of September 19 – October 15.

