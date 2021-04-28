Suresh Raina Gives Special Mention To CSK Coach Stephen Fleming: 'The Grind Never Stops!'

It seems that Suresh Raina might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the IPL 2021 southern derby between the 2018 edition's finalists Chennai Super Kings, and, Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Ahead of the CSK-SRH clash, Raina is looking to get into the groove during an intense net session where he has also given special mention to CSK head coach Stephen Fleming.

'Learning from the legendary southpaw': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Chinna Thala' had posted a video where he is seen playing a wide range of cricketing shots during a net session. However, what has really stood out here is that the veteran batsman is being given some valuable piece of advice at regular intervals by the team's head coach Stephen Fleming who also shows a lot of enthusiasm by indulging in throwdowns to help Raina in the nets.

In the video, the number three batsman is being a keen listener as Fleming gives some batting inputs and also tells him about the kind of shots that he should play in the 22 yards. Supposedly, the former New Zealand skipper also explains Raina about tackling the short ball.

Suresh Raina went on to caption the video as 'The grind never stops! Learning from the legendary southpaw!'

Who will come out on top in the southern derby?

Chennai Super Kings, who are currently placed at the second position in the IPL 2021 points table, will be hoping to keep their four-match winning streak intact by registering a fifth straight win as they look to reclaim their spot at the top of the table. Fresh off a massive 69-run win against RCB, CSK will be high on confidence in this game.

The Orange Army on the other hand will be disappointed after their loss to the Delhi Capitals. Kane Williamson’s brilliant batting effort went in vain as SRH’s Super Over jinx continued. Languishing at the bottom of the table after five games, SRH will also be hoping to win this game and go straight to fifth place. Therefore, it remains to be seen which of the teams will have the last laugh at the end of what is expected to be a high-voltage southern derby.

(Image Courtesy: @IMRAINA/TWITTER)