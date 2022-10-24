Suresh Raina Hails PM Modi's Gesture Of Celebrating Diwali With Soldiers Of Indian Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Kargil to celebrate Diwali with Indian Army Jawans, continuing his eight-year-long tradition of observing the festival of lights with soldiers posted at the frontline.

PM Modi also visited soldiers in the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand to celebrate the festival with them. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina took to his official Twitter handle to laud PM Modi for his gesture of celebrating Diwali with our brave soldiers.

"Such a cordial gesture by our PM @narendramodi sir of celebrating Diwali with our brave soldiers & honouring them for all their sacrifices. One big family celebrating festivities together," Raina wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to wish the people of the country a Happy Diwali. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers

Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers in the forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

In his first year in office, PM Modi visited Siachen in Ladakh to celebrate Diwali with Jawans. Siachen is the world’s highest battlefield located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas, where India foiled Pakistani incursions during the Kargil War in 1999. In 2015, PM Modi visited Asal Uttar in Punjab to celebrate Diwali with Jawans.

In 2016, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with members of the armed forces in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, adjoining the Chinese border. In 2017, PM Modi visited North Kashmir’s Gurez sector to celebrate Diwali with jawans posted in the region. PM Modi, in 2018, celebrated Diwali with troops in Harsil of Uttarakhand. In 2019, Prime Minister met the personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri to celebrate the festival with them.

In 2020, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. Last year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the troops at the border in Jammu & Kashmir’s Nowshera.

