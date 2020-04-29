Irrfan Khan's Demise: Suresh Raina Hails Actor For 'immense Talent' & 'high Caliber'

Suresh Raina came forward to pay tribute to the iconic actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday. The National Award-winning actor who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour (a type of cancer) in 2018, had been admitted to the hospital for a colon infection on Tuesday, April 28.

'High Caliber': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raina mentioned that he was extremely saddened to hear about the demise of 'The Lunchbox' star. The southpaw then described Khan as an actor with immense talent and high caliber who will be missed badly. The veteran middle-order batsman then expressed his heartfelt condolences to the late artist's family.

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #ripirfankhan pic.twitter.com/kXe7FfNvuP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

'Created his own aura': Rohit Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rohit paid his last respects to Khan by addressing him as a 'Fabulous Actor'. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain then went on to add that the 'Paan Singh Tomar' star had created his own aura and fortune around the industry.

Harsha Bhogle offers condolences to the Bollywood star

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was among the various celebrities who offered condolences to arguably one of the finest actors of Bollywood. Harsha Bhogle, in his latest tweet, wrote that he was in grief over the passing of Irrfan Khan. He further wrote that the energy and intensity was taken away so soon. Harsha Bhogle even paid heartfelt condolences to Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa and his children.

Irrfan Khan movies that won the hearts of the audience

Irrfan Khan has been part of Bollywood and Hollywood projects but there are a couple of movies that showed how brilliant the actor was. Some his best work includes the Academy Award-nominated and his debut film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015), Hindi Medium (2017) and his final movie Angrezi Medium (2020).