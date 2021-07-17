Suresh Raina Has Hilarious Take On MS Dhoni Turning Waterboy; Says 'took Full Revenge'

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni fondly known as 'Thala' and 'Chinna Thala' have shared a great camaraderie, both, on and off the cricket field in the last one-and-a-half decade. The duo has been a part of Team India's memorable triumphs that include, World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Raina & Dhoni have been a part of the Chennai Super Kings' three IPL and two CLT20 wins as well. Lately, the southpaw has talked about how he felt when the latter had donned the role of the waterboy during a 2018 T20I match.

Suresh Raina recalls the moment where MS Dhoni had turned waterboy

"We had gone to Ireland in 2018 and enjoyed ourselves thereafter the matches. Dhoni Bhai carried drinks for me there. At one moment, he thought that I asked for a lot of gloves and bats, so he brought the whole kit bag to the ground and said: 'Take whatever you want, don't call me again'. I think I was batting alongside Rahul and we both had hit fifties", said Suresh Raina while speaking to sports broadcaster Gaurav Kapur on the latest episode of 22 Yarns Podcast.

"He (MS Dhoni) aid 'I won't come again, it's very cold out here'. (chuckles) I still said, 'Do one thing, bring a grip as well'. And he replied: 'Bohot bade waala hai tu, tu rukja, paani pi, mai leke aata hu'. So it was that kind of fun. I thought to myself that I'll take full revenge that day," the veteran middle-order batsman added.

Coming back to the contest, it was complete dominance by Team India in the two-match T20I series that had preceded the grueling away bilateral series against England (three T20Is, three ODIs & five Tests).

The second T20I was played in Dublin, where, Team India was invited to bat first by the hosts and they obliged, as Suresh Raina and KL Rahul added 106 runs for the second-wicket stand. Rahul scored an excellent 36-ball 70 whereas, Raina's stupendous 45-ball 69 included five boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 153.33. Men In Blue posted a mammoth total of 213/4 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the Irish batting ran out of fire & brimstone right from the word 'Go' as they were bundled out for a paltry total of just 70. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal fondly called 'KulCha' worked in tandem as they chipped in with three wickets each. It was a clinical performance from Team India as they registered an emphatic win by 143 runs to clinch the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.