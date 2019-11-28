Suresh Raina 'humbled And Blessed' As He Receives 'love And Kind Wishes' On His 33rd B'day

Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina who celebrated his 33rd birthday on November 27th took to his Instagram and expressed his gratitude upon receiving 'love & kind wishes' on his birthday. Members from the fraternity including Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal penned their wishes for the left-handed batsman. Raina's fans flooded the internet as they sent in their warm wishes in large numbers. Raina posted a picture of himself with his daughter as they cut the cake, captioning it as 'humbled and blessed'.

Suresh Raina eyes number four slot in shorter formats

The veteran left-handed batsman played his last ODI against England in July 2018 following which he was left out of the national side. Suresh Raina was once India's best number four batsman during MS Dhoni's captaincy and has amassed a total of 8,392 runs in his T20 career. With two successive T20 World Cups coming up in 2020 and 2021, Suresh Raina is eyeing to make a comeback to the national side after a gap of almost a year. Speaking to a news publication, Suresh Raina revealed that he was confident that he could deliver as India's number four batsman just like how he had done so previously and laid out his plans to earn a recall to the national side by 2020. Rishabh Pant has been widely criticized after he has failed to fire for the Men in Blue at the number four slot and borne the brunt of many former cricketers for his loose shots on the field. However, Suresh Raina believes that the youngster appeared to be lost and was confused about the game and that a senior player should talk to him just like how MS Dhoni did with the youngsters.

