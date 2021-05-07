Suresh Raina Is Loving this Hilarious 'ghar Jaake Padhai Karna' Meme Of Him & Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings' veteran all-rounder Suresh Raina recently could not control his laughter over a meme shared on Twitter featuring him and his IPL team-mate Sam Curran. Suresh Raina reacted with a laughing emoji on a meme in which the CSK veteran is telling Sam Curran to study well after going back to England.

The meme featured Raina and Sam Curran in one of the games from the recently suspended 14th edition of the IPL in which it showed Raina telling Curran, "Dekh ghar jaake padhai dhyan se karna aur raaste mein koi anjaan insaan chocolate de toh kha mat lena (Listen, study well after returning home and if a stranger on the way offers a chocolate, don't eat it)."

Sam Curran is often trolled on social media for his teenage looks. The English all-rounder is seen as the little kid in the Chennai Super Kings camp. Also, his boyish looks with a clean-shaven face further add more innocence to his persona. When Curran was in India for the IPL 2021, CSK shared a video of him reacting to the various memes which float on social media related to the English all-rounder.

Sam Curran is the youngest player in the highly experienced CSK squad. Curran is 22 years of age.

Suresh Raina Shares Heartfelt Post After COVID Infiltrates IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina on Tuesday posted a heartfelt note after the suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in India. Raina took to Twitter to share an emotional note, saying "This isn't a joke anymore!". The CSK superstar wrote that he never felt so "helpless" in life, adding, "no matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources". Raina said that every single person of this country deserves a salute for standing right by each other amid the ongoing crisis.

(Image Credits: BCCI/IPL)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.