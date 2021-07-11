Suresh Raina Names 3 Young Players Who Impress Him Most, Leaves Pant Out For THIS Reason

Former India international Suresh Raina has named three cricketers from the current lot of Indian players who impress him the most. Raina, while speaking to News24 Sports, said Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Akshar Patel are amongst his favourites when it comes to the emerging list of cricketers. When asked about Rishabh Pant, Raina stated that the wicketkeeper-batsman has progressed to the senior category and that he not only hits sixes but also goes for fours now.

Raina praises Dravid for development of young players

Raina also heaped praise on the current NCA Director of Cricket Rahul Dravid, who has been appointed the head coach of India's white-ball team for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Raina said it is because of Rahul Dravid's work with the U-19 team that so many players have come under the spotlight so soon, citing the example of young Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. Raina also named two players - Priyam Garg and Karn Sharma, from his home state of Uttar Pradesh, who he thinks are doing hard work and performing really well.

Raina also wished Shikhar Dhawan to do well against Sri Lanka and make a comeback into the Test squad. Dhawan has been asked to lead the white-ball team in Sri Lanka with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy. The Indian team will play a three-match ODI series and as many T20 internationals against the island nation, starting July 18. The series was earlier scheduled to start on July 13, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Sri Lanka camp both boards agreed to move the matches.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

