Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina has said that Ireland cricketer Joshua Little would be a player to watch out for in the IPL 2023 auction. The IPL 2023 auction is scheduled to take place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Little has put his name in the auction with a base price of Rs. 50 lakhs. Speaking on Jio Cinema, Raina picked Little as the player to watch out for in the auction, citing his performance at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Suresh Raina heaps praise on Little

Raina heaped praise on Little saying that he recently played with the Irish cricketer and feels that he will be a player to watch out for. Raina and Little played for the Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Raina also picked Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, and Jaydev Unadkat to do well in the IPL 2023 auction. He further named Narayan Jagadeesan as the player to watch out for in the auction saying that he has a very good cricketing brain and has done well for Tamil Nadu.

“Sam Curran has done really well for England as well as for Chennai Super Kings and there is Ben Stokes who has led England well. So having a top all-rounder in your team can change the movement of the game. Then there is Jaydev Unadkat who just won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has a lot of experience in the IPL,” Raina said on Jio Cinema.

“Watch out for Joshua Little from Ireland. He has done really well in the World Cup just now, and I just played with him. N Jagadeesan has a very good cricketing brain, and he bats so deep and is a very smart, calculative batsman. He has done really well for Tamil Nadu, watch out for him,” he added.

Little is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is in 2022. He has picked 39 wickets from 26 matches at an economy rate of 7.58. Little is one of the four players from Ireland who have listed themselves for the IPL 2023 auction. Apart from Little, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, and Harry Tector are the other three players from Ireland who have put their names forward to take part in the auction.

