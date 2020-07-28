Suresh Raina Boldly Names IPL Nemesis Rohit Sharma As Indian Team's 'next MS Dhoni'

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina made his international debut in 2005 and he played a major part of his career under the leadership of former captain MS Dhoni. Moreover, he also plays under the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Interestingly, Suresh Raina also got a taste of Rohit Sharma’s captaincy when regular skipper Virat Kohli took a break from participating in 2018’s Nidahas Trophy tri-series in Sri Lanka.

Suresh Raina compares Rohit Sharma with MS Dhoni

During a recent interaction on The Super Over Podcast, Suresh Raina revealed that Rohit Sharma is a kind of leader who “thinks everyone is a captain” and gives confidence to young players in the side. According to the CSK batsman, such traits are quite similar to that of MS Dhoni. Moreover, Suresh Raina described Rohit Sharma as the “next MS Dhoni” of the Indian cricket team and further went on to make some comparisons in their captaincy styles.

Raina also praised India’s limited-overs vice-captain for creating an atmosphere where players enjoy the intensity of the match. According to the veteran CSK campaigner, players can solve a lot of problems, including issues involving their mental health, when their captains are listening to them. Suresh Raina concluded by saying that since both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma possess such abilities, they are both “wonderful” captains in his book.

Suresh Raina’s words of approval aside, both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni also hold the best record in IPL among all captains. The two leaders share seven IPL trophies between them out of the 12 contested since its inauguration in 2008. While Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles, CSK has lifted the top crown on three occasions. Even in the most recent edition (IPL 2019), the two teams competed against each other for the title in the final, where Mumbai Indians emerged as victorious by just one run.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in CSK

Suresh Raina is now expected to be reunited with his CSK skipper again for the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical break from international cricket since July 2019. His return to top-flight cricket through IPL 2020 season is one of the most talked-about aspects for his fans and for the tournament.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma is also all set to reprise his role as Mumbai Indians captain in the IPL 2020. He will be joined by his teammates Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and newcomer Chris Lynn among several others in their camp. The tournament is currently scheduled to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Image credit: IPLT20.COM