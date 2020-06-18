'Forever In Your Debt': Suresh Raina Pays Tribute To Army Personnel Martyred In Galwan

Suresh Raina came forward and paid homage to the 20 martyred soldiers who lost their lives in a face-off with the Chinese troops. The Indian and Chinese troops clashed with each other at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 and 16, where both sides suffered casualties.

'Forever in your debt': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran middle-order batsman wrote that the violence unleashed by the Chinese at the LAC is completely unprecedented and that India is saddened by the loss of its 20 brave soldiers who led from the front. He then mentioned that the Indians will forever be indebted to those brave hearts and these days will never be forgotten.

The violence unleashed by the Chinese at the LAC is completely unprecedented. India is saddened by the loss of twenty brave soldiers and their CO who led from the front. We are forever in your debt. These days will never be forgotten.

RIP Brothers! #IstandwithIndianArmy pic.twitter.com/dlbrMIyqzu — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 18, 2020

Apart from Raina, several other cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma also paid tributes to the martyred Indian soldiers.

India China war in Galwan Valley, Ladakh

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday, June 16 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the United States intelligence reports, the Chinese troops suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian army.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir Join In Paying Tribute To Indian Martyrs & Their Families