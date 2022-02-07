Suresh Raina Pens Emotional Note For Late Father: 'Lost My Pillar Of Strength'

Earlier on Sunday, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina lost his father Trilokchand Raina following a prolonged illness who was also an Indian cricketer. According to a PTI source, Trilokchand had been battling cancer for a year now. Suresh Raina took to Twitter to express his grief over losing his father.

"No words can describe the pain of losing a father. Yesterday, on passing away of my father, I also lost my support system, my pillar of strength. He was a true fighter till his last breath. May you rest in peace Papa. You will forever be missed," Raina wrote.

Trilokchand Raina, father to four children

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, and has been attending his father for the past month. Trilokchand Raina was a former military officer belonging to Jammu and Kashmir’s Rainawari and moved to UP in the 1990s. He worked in an ordinance factory manufacturing bombs and is survived by his four children Dinesh, Suresh and two daughters.

Suresh Raina's career: He finds himself in the IPL 2022 mega auctions players pool

Raina lost his father days ahead of going under the hammer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions in the coming week. He is yet to play any competitive cricket since the IPL 2021 and has registered himself with a base price of INR 2 crore. Raina has played a total of 205 IPL games so far and is expected to receive high bids from the franchises. He has played the majority of his matches in the tournament for Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and has lifted the IPL title in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021 editions.

Raina finds himself among the top runs-scorers in IPL and has scored over 5500 runs so far. He has 5528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.76. The left-handed batsman is also a part-time off-break bowler who often provides that crucial breakthrough at the right time. He has 25 wickets at an economy of 7.38. Raina is also known for his superb fielding skills and has 108 catches in the IPL.

