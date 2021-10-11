Suresh Raina Pens Heartful Note On MS Dhoni's Vintage Finish; 'Will Be Cherished Forever'

Team India's former cricketer and Chennai Super Kings Vice-Captain Suresh Raina on Monday penned a heartful note on skipper MS Dhoni's vintage finish against the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) and sealed their berth in the final of the Indian Premier League for the 9th time in the history of the tournament. Chasing a competitive target of 173 set by DC, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa played crucial knocks of 70 and 63 respectively. However, it was the 'classic' MS Dhoni finish that ultimately sealed the deal for the 'Men In Yellow'.

Although Suresh Raina did not play the Qualifier, 'Chinna Thala' on his Twitter handle praised 'Thala' Dhoni for turning back the clock. Praising MSD's finish, Raina wrote that the moment of 'Captain Cool' taking the team into the final will be cherished forever.

What a finish it was! @msdhoni Bhai, my 💛 and belief on you just grows multifold with time! This moment of you taking the team into the finals will be cherished forever! #DhoniFinishesOffInStyle pic.twitter.com/84kWyudMYR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 11, 2021

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) now awaits for the second team to join them in the final of IPL 2021 slated to take place on October 15. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Eliminator and the winner of the match will face the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. The winner of the Qualifier 2 will qualify for the IPL 2021 final and play against CSK for the title.

Suresh Raina opens up on MS Dhoni's appointment as Team India's mentor for T20 WC

Raina in a video shared by the T20 World Cup on Twitter had opened up on BCCI's decision to appoint MS Dhoni as a mentor of Team India for the upcoming ICC's marquee tournament. Raina had opined that the appointment of MS Dhoni will make a huge impact on the Indian Cricket Team as the experience of 'Captain Cool' will come in handy in the ICC marquee tournament.

"It will definitely be a big impact and the special thing is he is still playing with the team (CSK) and his valuable experience will also come in handy. The players in the current squad have already played alongside him, he knows their mindset. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has now become 'Mentor Singh Dhoni'. His experience will make a huge impact on the Indian Cricket Team," said Raina.

(Image: iplt20.com)