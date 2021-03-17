Suresh Raina Postpones Joining CSK IPL 2021 Training Camp Again, Reason Behind It Revealed

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already begun training for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Several of their stars, including captain MS Dhoni, can be seen grinding at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina is yet to join his teammates in their training sessions.

CSK team 2021 training sessions

Suresh Raina to join CSK camp later this month

Suresh Raina was initially slated to join the CSK training camp on March 15, i.e. six days after his teammates began their sessions. However, the former Indian cricketer will now be joining the camp only after March 24, as recently revealed by CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan. While speaking with InsideSport, Vishwanathan said that Raina has some “personal work” to attend and will be able to join his side only after March 24.

CSK team 2021 updates

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a list of all CSK players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

IPL schedule for 2021 season

On March 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2021 season. Around 56 matches are scheduled to be played across six cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Each team will be playing on at least four venues while the playoffs and the final will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30. Here is a look at the entire IPL schedule for the upcoming season.

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

How much is Suresh Raina net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Suresh Raina net worth is valued at approximately â‚¹185 crore ($25 million). His net worth includes the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being a former cricket player. It also includes the salary he receives from the CSK for his IPL participation as well as through the revenue he generates from his businesses and brand endorsement deals.

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM