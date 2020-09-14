Suresh Raina Expresses Love To Wife Priyanka With Romantic Tweet, Fans Praise Cricketer

Suresh Raina shocked many cricket fans recently after he announced his unavailability for the IPL 2020, citing personal reasons. Fans of CSK have been vocal with their support towards the left-hander and have been urging him to return for the extravagant cricket carnival with the hashtag "ComeBackMrIPL". Well, there have been several speculations regarding Chinna Thala's decision to fly back to India, although Raina has not ruled out a comeback in the later stages of the IPL 2020.

The CSK-star has been very active on social media off-late, where his training videos gained a lot of popularity and also sparked comeback rumours. The Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer expressed the love he has for his wife through a post on social media. Suresh Raina took to his official Twitter account to share an adorable picture with his wife, Priyanka Raina, along with a beautiful caption dedicated to her.

My only wish is that you could see yourself through my eyes. Only then could you realize just how much you mean to me and how much I love you. You are, and always will be, my everything @PriyankaCRaina ❤️✌️ pic.twitter.com/QW06FUFTQL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 14, 2020

Fans of the cricketer filled the comment section of Raina's post with praises for the cricketer, with some of them also requesting him to consider a comeback in the IPL 2020. Here are some fan reactions on the post.

😍God Bless You Both 💛🎇Plz ComeBack Champion #RainaIPL2020 — ঔৣ☬✞Sathish Raina✞☬ঔৣ (@Sathish87201703) September 14, 2020

In love always ❤ — Gayathri❤Raina (@gayathri170) September 14, 2020

aww this is so cute 🥺️😭❤️️ — Giftyᴸᴾ ♡'s Liam ❯❯❯❯ (@FANCYCANDLE_) September 14, 2020

Who is Suresh Raina wife?

Suresh Raina and Priyanka Raina got married on April 3, 2015. Priyanka Raina is a social worker, who is a co-founder of the Gracia Raina Foundation that promotes child and maternity wellness. Apart from that, she also has had a stint with Red FM as a radio jockey where she hosted a special program called as "The Priyanka Raina Show". Both of them also co-own a brand called Matte.

Suresh Raina house

Suresh Raina lives in Ghaziabad along with wife Priyanka and kids Gracia and Rio. Raina is often said to shuttle around Delhi for practice and work commitments too.

'Mr. IPL' to miss IPL 2020

Suresh Raina, in an interview with Outlook, had hinted that there is a possibility of the southpaw making a return in IPL 2020 for the CSK side. However, it will not be easy for the batsman to walk back in the CSK side as the BCCI has revealed the former India player will have to seek the board's approval before coming back to the IPL 2020. This could be a major blow for CSK ahead is IPL 2020 as Suresh Raina was not only a mainstay in the team's batting line-up but also was the deputy to MS Dhoni. Considered to be a veteran of the league, Raina has amassed 5368 runs in the league in 193 matches.

Image Source: Priyanka Raina Instagram