Suresh Raina Produces Almost Unnoticed Yet Remarkable Tribute For MS Dhoni, Fans Amazed

Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have been playing together for the past one-and-a-half decade and have been a part of many of Team India's as well as CSK's successful triumphs. The two cricketers share a great relationship, glimpses of which are on display whenever they have been on the field. In fact, both cricketers retired from international cricket on the same day (August 15) last year.

Suresh Raina pays unique tribute to MS Dhoni

Recently, Raina paid a unique tribute to his close friend and mentor Dhoni which went unnoticed. The southpaw updated an old photo of the two as his Facebook account's profile as well as cover picture. The profile picture seemed to be from their initial years in international cricket and it has received over 350k likes and more than 4k comments till now.

Meanwhile, both cricketers were recently a part of the CSK team for IPL 2021. However, the tournament was suspended midway due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Notably, the CSK team had a dismal IPL 2020 campaign as they finished at the penultimate position in the points table, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. Much was expected from the Yellow Army coming into IPL 2021 as they had plugged the holes in their squad at the auction and also their batting mainstay Suresh Raina was returning to the fold after skipping IPL 2020 due to personal reason.

Chennai had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campaign as they won five out of the seven games they played. The Men in Yellow dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. When the IPL was suspended, CSK were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name. It will be interesting to see if CSK maintain their form post the IPL 2021 postponed scenario, once the tournament resumes.

MS Dhoni IPL 2021 stats

The MS Dhoni IPL 2021 stats are dismal, to say the least. In seven games, Dhoni scored just 37 runs at an abysmal average of 12.33 and a modest strike rate of 123.33.

Suresh Raina IPL 2021 stats

The Suresh Raina IPL 2021 stats include the 123 runs he scored in seven matches at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 126.80. He hit one fifty and grabbed two catches.

