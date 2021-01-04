Suresh Raina Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction After Scoring Landmark 100th Ton

Sachin Tendulkar scored his long-awaited 100th international century during the 2012 Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The ‘Master Blaster’ secured a single off the bowling of Shakib Al Hasan to bring up his 100th run and at the time, he was accompanied by Suresh Raina at the crease. Quite recently, Raina revealed Tendulkar’s first reaction after reaching his landmark ton almost 9 years ago.

#OnThisDay in 2012, a single to square leg, and there it was – Sachin Tendulkar's 100th 💯! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LAeU4bGvsB — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2018

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Subject To Funny Memes On Twitter After 'Bill Gate' Controversy

Suresh Raina narrates an unheard tale from his partnership with Sachin Tendulkar

While interacting on ESPNCricinfo’s Cricket Monthly, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina talked about Tendulkar’s 100th international century. He recalled that he went up to congratulate Tendulkar after the legendary batsmen reached his three-figure mark against Bangladesh. Raina revealed that he congratulated his veteran batting partner by saying, “Well done, paaji, it was due for so many months.”

According to Suresh Raina, Tendulkar replied, “My hair has turned grey waiting for this moment”. After hearing Tendulkar’s response, the dashing left-handed batsman realised the “mental weight” the ‘Master Blaster’ was carrying with himself.

Also Read | Kane Williamson Breaks HUGE All-time New Zealand Record After Becoming World No.1 In Tests

Suresh Raina retirement

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 last year. The southpaw made the announcement just moments after MS Dhoni decided to make his exit from the sport.

Suresh Raina retirement announcement post

Also Read | Kane Williamson Leaps Past Virat Kohli, Steve Smith To No.1 Spot In Test Rankings

Suresh Raina in IPL 2021

Suresh Raina is currently on course to represent his state side Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. After the tournament that will launch India’s domestic 2021 season, the left-hander is expected to participate in the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The IPL 2021 season is slated to commence sometime in April.

A look into Sachin Tendulkar stats

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Having made his debut in 1989 as a 16-year-old, the cricketer remained a backbone of India’s batting line-up until 2013. While he plundered 100 tons across the three formats, it took him a whole year to move from his 99th century to his 100th. He stockpiled 34,357 runs across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I to top the run-scoring charts among all international batsmen.

Also Read | Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As India Register Famous Win Against Australia

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.