Suresh Raina Reminds Fans Of MS Dhoni Clinching Another All-time IPL Record In KKR Game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thumped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs in Match 15 of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The win over KKR was CSK's third consecutive win of the competition. MS Dhoni's men are now placed at the top of the IPL 2021 points table with three wins in four games and six points to their name.

During the game, the CSK skipper added yet another record to the long MS Dhoni records list. The 39-year old became the first wicketkeeper in IPL history to affect 150 dismissals. The list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals in IPL is topped by Dhoni, who has 151 dismissals to his name, which include 112 catches and 39 stumpings.

Dhoni is followed by KKR wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik in the list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals in IPL. The Tamil Nadu-based cricketer has affected 143 dismissals. Karthik's dismissals include 112 catches and 31 stumpings.

Meanwhile, the latest MS Dhoni record didn't get as much attention because of the thrilling contest between CSK and KKR that stole all the limelight. However, MS Dhoni's close friend and teammate, Suresh Raina ensured that fans were reminded of the magical feat. The southpaw took to Instagram and shared a picture with Dhoni from the game against KKR. He captioned the post as follows -

The MS Dhoni IPL 2021 stint started on a dismal note as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck in CSK's opening clash against Delhi Capitals. However, the Indian veteran is slowly getting into his old rhythm, glimpses of which were on display during last night's game against KKR where he scored 17 off eight balls with two fours and one six. Dhoni's form going ahead will determine how far CSK goes into the competition.

Having won the toss, CSK were invited to bat first by KKR. The Yellow Army accepted the invitation gleefully as they posted a massive total of 220/3 in their 20 overs. Out-of-form opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad was back amongst the runs as he scored a brilliant 64 off 42 balls.

However, it was CSK veteran Faf du Plessis who had a major impact on the KKR vs CSK scorecard. The South African scored a blistering 95 off just 60 balls to propel his side to an above-par total. In response, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar ran through Kolkata's top-order and ensured that KKR got off to a nightmarish start in their quest to chase the target of 220.

Chahar registered figures of 4/29 from his four overs. The Men in Purple and Gold were reduced to 31/5 inside the powerplay. Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins gave a tough fight to CSK by playing sensational knocks, however, the loss of wickets early on in the innings cost them big time as they were bowled out for 202, thus falling short by 18 runs. With three consecutive losses, KKR are placed at the sixth spot on the IPL 2021 points table with one win and three defeats from four games.

