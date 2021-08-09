Suresh Raina Reveals He Was Once Mistaken For THIS Legend's Son By An Air Hostess

In the book "Believe: What Life and Cricket Taught Me" co-authored by Suresh Raina, the former India batsman recalls a hilarious incident revolving around Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Raina speaks about an incident said to have occurred back in 2006 when he was on a flight along with Sachin and the other cricketers.

Suresh Raina recollects that an air hostess approached Sachin for an autograph, and shortly thereafter spotted Raina and mistook him for Arjun Tendulkar. "Hi Arjun, How are you? How is your mom?" Raina recalls the air hostess asking. Even before Raina could give a reply, Sachin Tendulkar jumped in, attempting to have some fun. "Both of them are doing fine but Anjali (Sachin’s wife) is upset with him (Arjun Tendulkar) for not focussing on his studies lately," Sachin is said to have replied.

Only later on, the air hostess is said to have realised that the person she spoke to after Sachin, was not Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar but rather Suresh Raina, a member of the Indian cricket team and apologised for the incident.

I was waiting eagerly to know which team I would be playing for: Suresh Raina recalls the 1st IPL Auction

In his book, Suresh Raina also recalls the very first IPL auction and mentions he was eager to find out which franchise he would be representing. "The IPL auctions happened, and like every other cricketer in the country, I was waiting eagerly to know which team I would be playing for. I was elated to go to the Chennai Super Kings. It meant Mahi Bhai and I would be playing for the same team. I heard from him almost immediately after I was bought in the auction. He said, 'Maza aayega dekh.' There was a lot of attention on him, of course. And looking at some of the other figures whom Chennai had bought; Matthew Hayden, Muttiah Muralitharan and Stephen Fleming, I was just delighted to be in the same team as them. The IPL strengthened my bond with Mahi Bhai even further," Raina adds.

