Suresh Raina Reveals Massive Twitter Landmark In Appreciation Tweet, Fans Want Him For IPL

From being the first Indian batsman to score centuries in all three formats of the game, to being the second-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League, Suresh Raina has a stack of records to his name. The swashbuckling Indian batsman has now conquered yet another milestone, but this time, outside the cricket ground. Already riding high on his comeback at the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021, Raina took to Twitter to give his fans some good news on Tuesday.

18 million reasons I’m grateful for all your love and support. Forever humbled 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 12, 2021

Suresh Raina Twitter milestone: UP star amasses 18 million followers

Despite having a rollercoaster career, or perhaps because of the missed potential his fans see in him, Raina is among the most popular cricketers in the country. His popularity grew manyfold after his brilliant IPL performances for Chennai, even earning him the nickname Chinna Thala. The 34-year-old took to Twitter on January 12 to thank his fans for their constant support as he reached the 18-million-follower mark on the micro-blogging site.

The veteran Indian batsman announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He then withdrew from the cash-rich Indian Premier League in September citing 'personal reasons', putting an end to an 11-year long association with the tournament. However, it is to be noted that neither Raina nor the Chennai IPL team has put out any statement regarding Raina's future in the side, with some early reports hinting that the iconic opener might make a comeback in the IPL 2021 later this year.

This may not be entirely untrue. With Chennai having one of their worst IPL seasons in 2020, fans had started calling for Raina's re-inclusion into the side early in the tournament. After his emphatic 56 off 50 for Uttar Pradesh during the side's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Elite Group 'A' opener against Punjab, it seems like Raina is making a good case for his return to the Chennai side. With the teams set to announce their retentions and releases for the IPL 2021 soon, here's how fans have appealed for Raina's inclusion in Chennai side:

If this man was with you, he would never let this happen to you.

MS Dhoni❤️

Plz Come Back 2021 IPL Suresh Raina 💛 @ImRaina @msdhoni #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/1bhMsDoBI8 — Sakthi 7 (@DhoniSakthi77) December 15, 2020

Suresh Raina has started the practice ahead of the domestic season for Uttar Pradesh - Hoping he returns to CSK in IPL 2021. pic.twitter.com/fIEsAAggPv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 13, 2020

SURESH RAINA started his account with a SIX..! crossed Half Century with a SIX..! Scored 56 runs from 50 balls. Carried whole team when all other batsmen flopped. Remember he is playing the game after 609 days. "THE COMEBACK SHOW" ☄ pic.twitter.com/XAiSVFb4Nl — Symbiote ! (@iamGurooot) January 10, 2021

Suresh Raina net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Suresh Raina's net worth is estimated to be at $25 million (₹185 crores). Raina, who was a Grade C contract holder until 2019, received a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI. His most major source of income, however, is the IPL. As a veteran of the Chennai team, Raina receives a whopping paycheck of ₹11 crores from the team. He is also the co-founder of a baby-care brand 'Maate' which he established with his wife, Priyanka Raina. Raina also owns a luxury home in Ghaziabad worth around ₹18 crores according to reports.

