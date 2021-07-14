Suresh Raina Reveals MS Dhoni's Advice On Career-threatening Injury Before 2007 T20 WC

Team India's former southpaw Suresh Raina recalled how his teammate & skipper MS Dhoni's advice during a career-threatening injury helped him in the long run. The bond between Team India former cricketers Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni is widely known as the 'Chinna Thala' announced his retirement on the same date when the World Cup-winning captain retired. Recently, in an interaction with News24, Suresh Raina revealed how MS Dhoni supported him even when he was not the Indian skipper.

Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni's advice on his knee injury

Suresh Raina had suffered a knee injury, which had ruled him out of the 2007 T20 World Cup and kept the left-handed batsman bed-ridden for six months.

"When I was injured in 2007, he only told me that you're too young to have a surgery. Just take your time. He wasn't even the captain then but he was telling me things. I did not play for one and a half years due to the knee injury and every second day he was checking on me, asking me what did the doctors say and what is the solution," Raina said.

"As a player, teammate, brother, he was always very keen to know. So that really inspired me that I would represent India soon. I thought I needed to work hard on my game, my knee. I didn't know if I would ever play for India again," added Suresh Raina.

'Will Not Play Next IPL If Dhoni Doesn't: Suresh Raina

In the same interview, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Suresh Raina made a huge statement after he said that he will not return to the Indian Premier League in skipper MS Dhoni chose not to. The former Team India all-rounder said that he will play for CSK only if Dhoni returns to play the next season and if he does not, then he too would not return to the cash-rich league.

Suresh Raina however said that if the two did play for IPL 2021, and managed to clinch a win this year, then he would convince Mahi to join him to play for Chennai next year as well.

(Image Credits: BCCI/Twitter/PTI)